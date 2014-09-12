FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM says U.S. action in Iraq not enough to bring stability
September 12, 2014 / 7:17 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish PM says U.S. action in Iraq not enough to bring stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday U.S. action in Iraq, where Islamic State fighters have seized swathes of territory, was necessary but would not be enough on its own to bring about political stability.

Asked in a live interview with Turkey’s Kanal 24 television if current U.S. moves were sufficient to solve the crisis, Davutoglu said: “It is necessary, but it is not enough to establish order, I mean to achieve political stability”.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

