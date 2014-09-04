FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

Obama administration to brief members of Congress on Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration is dispatching senior intelligence officials to provide an in-depth briefing on the Islamic State militant group to key members of Congress and staff, a congressional aide said on Thursday.

The briefing from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and National Counterterrorism Center for leaders and staff of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Foreign Affairs Committee and other panels, will take place on Friday, the aide said. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

