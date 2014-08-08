FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. expediting military aid to Iraq's Kurds - U.S. senior administration official
August 8, 2014 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. expediting military aid to Iraq's Kurds - U.S. senior administration official

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The United States is expediting military assistance to Iraq’s Kurdish peshmerga forces, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday, supplementing the Hellfire missiles, ammunition, and anti-tank ammunition that it has been delivering to Iraqi security forces.

“We are now expediting assistance to the Kurds,” the official told reporters. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not describe what type of assistance would be provided to Kurdish forces. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Missy Ryan; Editing by Paul Tait)

