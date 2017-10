BAGHDAD, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Iraqi authorities on Friday released suspected Hezbollah operative Ali Mussa Daqduq who was accused of killing American troops, his lawyer said, adding he had made his way to Lebanon.

“There was no reason for his detention. last night the decision was made to release him. He is out now and arrived in Beirut two hours ago,” Abdulalmehdi al-Mutairi told Reuters by phone.