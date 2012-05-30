FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait Energy-led group wins block 9 in Iraq auction
May 30, 2012

Kuwait Energy-led group wins block 9 in Iraq auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, May 30 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Kuwait Energy with Turkey’s TPAO and Dubai-based Dragon Oil won a deal on Wednesday for exploration of Block 9 in Iraq’s fourth energy auction, the oil ministry said.

The 900-square km block in southern Basra province is primarily an oil area. The group proposed a remuneration fee of $6.24 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Kuwait Energy would hold 40 percent of the deal, TPAO 30 percent and Dragon 30 percent, the ministry said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by James Jukwey)

