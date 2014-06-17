FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq postpones bidding for Nassiriya oil project
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 17, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Iraq postpones bidding for Nassiriya oil project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, June 17 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil ministry has again delayed an international tendering for the development of its 4 billion-barrel Nassiriya oil field and the construction of an associated 300,000 barrel a day refinery, the Iraqi oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Bidding for the Nassiriya Integrated Project was due to take place on Thursday after twice being delayed, in December and January, and no new date has been set, an oil ministry statement said.

“The reason for the postponement is to complete technical and administrative preparations for the auction,” the statement said.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.