Iraq says to sign oil, gas development deals in July
#Energy
June 29, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Iraq says to sign oil, gas development deals in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, June 29 (Reuters) - Iraq will sign initial contracts in July with three foreign companies who won deals to explore oil and gas blocks in the country’s fourth energy auction, an oil official said on Friday.

Iraq set a date of July 15 to sign a deal with Pakistan Petroleum for gas block 8, while it will sign an initial contract with a consortium led by Kuwait Energy for oil block 9 on July 16, Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, director of the oil ministry’s contracts and licensing directorate, told Reuters.

An initial contract to explore oil block 10 will be signed with a group led by Lukoil on July 17, he said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
