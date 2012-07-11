FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Shell to start pumping gas at southern Iraq project
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 11, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Shell to start pumping gas at southern Iraq project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, July 11 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell plans to start pumping gas from its gas joint venture in southern Iraq in the next three weeks at 60 million cubic feet per day, Iraq said on Wednesday.

Shell and Mitsubishi Corporation signed a $17 billion deal with Iraq last November to capture flared gas at the country’s southern oilfields, which burn off more than 700 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Hans Nijkamp, Shell vice-president and head of the company’s Iraq projects, told Iraq Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani that output would be increased by a further 40 million cubic feet a day several weeks after pumping starts, a statement from Shahristani’s office said.

Officials have said that the project will handle 2 billion cubic feet per day by 2017.

The gas will be used as feedstock for the petrochemical industry and should also help to boost power in Iraq, which has a chronic electricity shortage, officials say.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.