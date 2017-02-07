BASRA, Iraq Feb 7 Crude oil exports from southern Iraq in January fell to 3.275 million barrels per day (bpd) from 3.51 million bpd in December, as the country complied with an agreement with other producers to reduce output, two oil executives said on Tuesday.

December's exports from the southern region, where Iraq produces most of its oil, set a record high.

Iraq is OPEC's second-largest crude producer after Saudi Arabia. The group agreed in late November to cut production in order to support sagging oil prices. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)