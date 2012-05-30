FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq southern oil exports 2.13 mbpd, output 2.35 mbpd
May 30, 2012

Iraq southern oil exports 2.13 mbpd, output 2.35 mbpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, May 30 (Reuters) - Crude exports from Iraq’s southern oilfields are at 2.13 million barrels per day, with production from the area at 2.35 million bpd in May so far, Dhiya Jafaar, head of the state-run South Oil Company, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Jafaar also said at least nine foreign companies had been invited to bid on a tender to help the company manage its multi-billion dollar oilfield water injection project.

He said companies, including Italy’s Saipem, Foster Wheeler, Canada’s SNC and Japan’s Toyo, would bid to manage the injection project, which aims to raise extraction rates and maintain oilfield reservoir pressure.

