BAGHDAD, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi said crude exports would exceed 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in September and described talks on Sunday over the country’s long-awaited oil and gas law as “very positive”.

Luaibi also said production would be in excess of 3.3 mln bpd this month. (Writing by Isabel Coles; editing by Patrick Graham)