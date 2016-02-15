FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq grain board chief to be investigated in graft case -ministry
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 15, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq grain board chief to be investigated in graft case -ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Iraq’s acting trade minister has referred grain board chief Haitham al-Khishali and 16 unnamed individuals for investigation over suspected transportation of illegal wheat shipments from a silo in western Baghdad, a ministry statement said on Monday.

The grain board is responsible for procuring grain internationally and from Iraqi farmers, making it one of the world’s biggest importers of wheat and rice

Reuters was unable to reach al-Khishali for immediate comment.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by David Goodman

