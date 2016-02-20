CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Former Iraq grain board chief to be investigated in graft case

(Spokesman for Iraqi grain board clarifies former, not current, chief to be investigated in graft case)

BAGHDAD, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Iraq’s acting trade minister has referred former grain board chief Saad al-Hamdani and 16 unnamed individuals for investigation over suspected transport of illegal wheat shipments from a silo in western Baghdad, a ministry statement said on Monday.

The grain board is responsible for procuring grain internationally and from Iraqi farmers, making it one of the world’s biggest importers of wheat and rice.