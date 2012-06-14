Iraq buys 100,000 T rice from S.America, Thailand -source

BAGHDAD, June 14 (Reuters) - Iraq bought 100,000 tonnes of rice from Argentina, Uruguay and Thailand following a tender that closed on June 10, a source in the Iraqi trade ministry said on Thursday.

Iraq, one of the world’s biggest grains importer, bought 30,000 tonnes of rice from Argentina and 30,000 tonnes of rice from Uruguay, the source said.

Commodity trading firm Olam International Ltd will supply Iraq with the 40,000 tonnes of rice from Thailand, the source said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Serena Chaudhry)