FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq buys 100,000 T rice from S.America, Thailand -source
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 14, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Iraq buys 100,000 T rice from S.America, Thailand -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, June 14 (Reuters) - Iraq bought 100,000 tonnes of rice from Argentina, Uruguay and Thailand following a tender that closed on June 10, a source in the Iraqi trade ministry said on Thursday.

Iraq, one of the world’s biggest grains importer, bought 30,000 tonnes of rice from Argentina and 30,000 tonnes of rice from Uruguay, the source said.

Commodity trading firm Olam International Ltd will supply Iraq with the 40,000 tonnes of rice from Thailand, the source said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Serena Chaudhry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.