Iraq says expects $6.4 bln financial support this year
March 29, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Iraq says expects $6.4 bln financial support this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Iraq expects to receive financial support of $6.4 billion in 2016 from donors and international organisations, Finance Minister Hoshiyar Zebari said on Tuesday.

Speaking after talks in Jordan with International Monetary Fund officials, Zebari told Reuters: “This year we expect from them and other financial institutions and donors around $6.4 billion”.

He gave no breakdown of those funds but said that Iraq would “start talking seriously” next month with the IMF on a standby arrangement to help it tackle an economic crisis brought about by low oil prices and the heavy costs of war with Islamic State. (Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi, Writing by Dominic Evans, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

