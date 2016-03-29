FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq GDP down 2.1 pct in 2015, reserves drop to $54 bln -IMF
March 29, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

Iraq GDP down 2.1 pct in 2015, reserves drop to $54 bln -IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, March 29 (Reuters) - Iraq’s economic growth contracted by 2.1 percent in 2015 and its current account widened, depleting the major OPEC producer’s foreign reserves by $13 billion to $54 billion at the end of the year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

A statement from the IMF following a round of talks with Iraqi officials in Amman attributed the slowdown to “the conflict (with Islamic State), destruction of infrastructure and assets, disruptions in trade, and deterioration of investor confidence”.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Mark Heinrich

