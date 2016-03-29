Iraq GDP down 2.1 pct in 2015, reserves drop to $54 bln -IMF

BAGHDAD, March 29 (Reuters) - Iraq’s economic growth contracted by 2.1 percent in 2015 and its current account widened, depleting the major OPEC producer’s foreign reserves by $13 billion to $54 billion at the end of the year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
A statement from the IMF following a round of talks with Iraqi officials in Amman attributed the slowdown to “the conflict (with Islamic State), destruction of infrastructure and assets, disruptions in trade, and deterioration of investor confidence”.
