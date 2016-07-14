FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF deal will lower Iraq's fiscal, balance of payment challenges: Moody's
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
July 14, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

IMF deal will lower Iraq's fiscal, balance of payment challenges: Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, July 14 (Reuters) - A $5.34 billion standby agreement from the International Monetary Fund will lower Iraq’s fiscal and balance of payment challenges, Moody’s said on Thursday.

“The agreement is credit positive for Iraq because it will improve liquidity at a time of heightened fiscal and balance-of-payments risks,” the rating agency said in a statement.

The deal, which the IMF’s executive board approved last week, could unlock $15 billion more in international assistance over the next three years to help an economy hit by the plunge in oil prices since mid-2014 and a costly battle against Islamist militancy. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; editing by John Stonestreet)

