U.S. senator: Reconsider Iraq Apache sale because of Iran arms deal report
February 25, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. senator: Reconsider Iraq Apache sale because of Iran arms deal report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain said on Tuesday a proposed agreement to sell 24 Apache attack helicopters to Iraq should be reconsidered because of a report that Iran has signed a deal to sell Iraq arms and ammunition worth $195 million.

“The Apache sale has got to be on the table. We’ve got to discuss it,” the Republican Arizona senator said when asked about the Reuters report on the sale. “We’ve got to understand the ramification of this arms deal. We have to look at it a little more carefully.”

