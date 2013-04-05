Iraqi Kurdistan sells first crude, defies Baghdad

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - The first cargo of Iraqi Kurdistan’s crude oil has been sold on the international market, industry sources said, as the autonomous northern region ramps up trade the central government views as illegal.

The crude pumped from Genel Energy’s Taq Taq oilfield was trucked over Iraq’s northern border with Turkey and sold via tender for loading in April.

S.E.T. Select Energy GmbH, an energy firm based in Hamburg, Germany, won the tender issued by intermediary Powertrans, according to two industry sources.

Select Energy did not immediately respond to email and telephone requests for comment.