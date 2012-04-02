FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq's Shahristani says Kurdish oil halt hurts budget
April 2, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 6 years ago

Iraq's Shahristani says Kurdish oil halt hurts budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD, April 2 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani accused Iraqi Kurdistan of damaging the country’s budget by halting its oil exports in the latest clash in a long-running dispute between Baghdad and the autonomous region.

Kurdistan on Sunday widened the feud with Baghdad by halting its oil shipments of around 50,000 barrels per day in protest against what it said was the central government’s failure to pay oil companies working there.

“This will cause a budget deficit and the government should act to preserve Iraqi resources,” Shahristani told reporters, without giving details on what action the central government would take.

Kurdish oil exports make up a fraction of the OPEC nation’s 2.3 million barrels per day shipments, but the payment dispute feeds into a wider conflict between Iraqi Arabs and Kurds over autonomy, oil and land that risks upsetting Iraq’s fragile sectarian balance. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Jason Neely)

