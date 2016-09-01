FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Iraq, Kurdistan jointly exporting Kirkuk oil again - trading sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Iraqi state oil firm Somo and Iraq's semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan have begun jointly exporting crude from the giant Kirkuk oil field again after cutting a new preliminary deal on revenue-sharing, trading sources said on Thursday.

The Kirkuk flows, usually amounting to 150,000 barrels per day, have been suspended since March amid a dispute over revenue-sharing between the central government in Baghdad and Erbil.

Before March, the Kirkuk flows were unilaterally handled by Kurdistan while Somo has not seen a cargo being exported on its behalf from the Turkish port of Ceyhan since the middle of 2015. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
