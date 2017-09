BAGHDAD, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister for Energy said the Kurds had agreed to export crude from their autonomous region via the State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO), potentially easing a major sticking point in an ongoing row between them.

“This is an important step forward,” Hussain al-Shahristani said in an interview on Iraqi state television late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Isabel Coles, editing by David Evans)