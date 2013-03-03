RPT-Kurd political equation unbalanced by Iraq president's absence

(Repeats story first filed on March 3 with no changes to text)

* Talabani irreplaceable, Barzanis concerned

* Kurd unity key to withstanding regional pressures

* Despite cooperation, PUK-KDP rivalry remains

* Opposition may benefit from Talabani vacuum

By Isabel Coles

SULEIMANIYA, Iraq, March 4 (Reuters) - A photograph of two presidents hangs on the walls of government offices in Iraqi Kurdistan; one is Kurdish President Masoud Barzani, the other his rival turned ally Iraqi President Jalal Talabani who now lies in a German hospital after a stroke.

Talabani’s doctor says the portly 79-year-old’s health is improving, but many are already talking about the veteran politician in the past tense.

Even Talabani’s harshest critics concede he is irreplaceable both as president of Iraq and leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which rules one half of the self-governing Kurdish enclave in the north of the country.

Without the former guerrilla’s unquestioned authority and no clear line of succession, the future of the PUK is in question as half a dozen potential heirs, including his wife, vie for influence.

The uncertainty is a source of concern for Barzani and his Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which governs the other half of the Kurdish region, at a time when the civil war in neighbouring Syria is straining Iraq’s delicate ethno-sectarian balance.

“The Barzanis are genuinely worried about the absence of Talabani,” said a source close to decision-makers in both the KDP and PUK.

“They are worried an unknown successor might take a different approach to the bilateral relations that might disturb the stability and status quo.”

Cooperation between the KDP and PUK has seen Iraqi Kurdistan transformed from a mountainous backwater into a booming region where international oil companies vie for acreage and construction projects pierce the capital Arbil’s skyline.

Its rapid transformation has been greased by a business-friendly regional government split between the KDP and PUK, which used to run their own separate administrations and fought a bitter civil war against each other in the mid-1990s.

The PUK-KDP power-sharing deal forged a broadly united front to push for their interests in Baghdad where central governments have historically been hostile to the Kurds’ ambitions for autonomy and have played one Kurdish faction against another.

“Unless there is full cooperation between KDP and PUK we cannot stand up to Baghdad,” said senior PUK politburo member Adnan Mufti. “The storm is coming (from Syria) so we Kurds need to stick together”.

“GOVERNING FORMULA”

Beneath the veneer of the joint Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), friction between the PUK and KDP still simmers and each party has a clear territorial sphere of influence.

The KDP’s bastion is centred around Arbil and the northwest, bordering Syria and Turkey, while the PUK’s green flag flies in Suleimaniya, its informal capital, and the Kurdish region’s southern reaches, alongside Iran.

Neither party is popular in the other’s stronghold and they rely on each other to maintain a grip on the region.

The PUK has already lost ground in its own constituency to opposition party Goran (Change), which broke away from Talabani in 2009 and has attracted a considerable following by railing against corruption and authoritarian rule.

“We are outside the KRG, but on the ground we are the strongest party in this so-called PUK political region,” said Goran’s head of public relations Mohammed Tofiq at the party’s hilltop headquarters.

In 2011, Goran was at the forefront of anti-government protests in Suleimaniya during which at least 10 people were killed.

Now Talabani is out of the picture, analysts and diplomats expect to see more defections from a weak and divided PUK to an emboldened Goran, which has already challenged Barzani by calling for the president to be elected by parliament instead of by a popular vote.

“There will be some turbulence over the next year,” said a senior KDP source who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Since Talabani fell ill, the PUK and KDP have restated their commitment to the strategic agreement, but analysts and diplomats say it may eventually need restructuring, and any change in the equation could make Barzani uncomfortable.

“His governing formula is that the KDP remains stronger than any other political entity and the opposition is unable to consolidate its potential strength,” said Ramzy Mardini at the Beirut-based Iraq Institute for Strategic Studies.

“The KDP-PUK alliance, with his (Barzani‘s) arch-rival Talabani based in Baghdad, satisfied his strategy while he inked business contracts with the Turks and consolidated patronage power in Arbil.”

“FRIEND OF AMERICA”

As President of Iraq, Talabani used his extensive connections to moderate, if not resolve, disputes between the different factions, including the Shi‘ite-led central government and the Kurds, who are at loggerheads over land and oil rights.

Sectarian and ethnic tensions have been on the rise since the withdrawal of American troops just over one year ago.

“Iraq needs you back on the job,” wrote U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in a letter to Talabani wishing him a speedy recovery. “You are a great Iraqi patriot and a true friend of America”.

Affectionately known as Mam (uncle) Jalal, Talabani is also on good terms with Iran, giving him some leverage over Baghdad, which is under the sway of Tehran.

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad sent the ailing statesman a bunch of flowers, and a team of Iranian medics rushed to his bedside in Baghdad before he was flown abroad in December.

A U.S. diplomatic cable dated 2008 and subsequently released by Wikileaks reveals apprehension on Barzani’s part about how to handle Baghdad and Tehran in a post-Talabani era.

“KRG President Masoud Barzani expressed great concern that without Mam Jalal there would be no one who could deal with both Maliki and the Iranians,” it read.

Barzani has cultivated close ties with Shi‘ite Iran’s regional rival Turkey, which is mainly Sunni.

Competing Kurdish groups have often resorted to their more powerful neighbours to get one up on each other in the past, and in turn have been used as pawns in larger geopolitical games.

In the wake of Talabani’s hospitalisation, the PUK sent delegations to both Tehran and Ankara.

“Iran may work to bring the post-Talabani PUK closer to Goran in order to better counterbalance KDP and Turkish influence,” Mardini said.

Uprisings across the Arab world have breathed new life into an age-old regional rivalry between Iran and Turkey that is whipping up sectarian tensions in Iraq and the wider Middle East.

“The Iranians are supporting co-operation between Kurds and Shi‘ites, whilst Turkey is supporting Sunni Arab politicians and hoping to see the Kurds supporting them,” said a PUK source on condition of anonymity. “It is difficult”. (Editing by Jon Hemming)