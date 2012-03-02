Iraq says Leighton cooperating in bribe probe

March 2 (Reuters) - Iraq has started a probe into possible bribery charges linked to Australian construction contractor Leighton Holdings, and has not yet found evidence of wrongdoing by Iraqi officials, the oil ministry’s inspector general said on Friday.

“We are conducting an investigation into allegations of violations in Leighton’s contracts in the south. Until now we have not received any signs of involvement of Iraqi officials in corruption,” Hilal Ismael told Reuters.

Australian police launched an investigation last month after Leighton alerted the Australian Federal Police to possible bribery by a subsidiary bidding for work to expand Iraq’s oil export facilities. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Peter Graff and Dan Lalor)