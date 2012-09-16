Last major group MEK dissidents leaves camp in Iraq-US State Dept

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The last major group of Mujahadin-e-Khalq (MEK) residents left Camp Ashraf in Iraq, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday, in a step that could speed the Iranian dissident group’s removal from a U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations.

A convoy of about 680 residents left former Camp Ashraf and arrived at Camp Hurriya on Sunday, representing the last major relocation of the residents and “marks a significant milestone in efforts to achieve a sustainable humanitarian solution to this issue,” State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a release.