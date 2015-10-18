FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq issues arrest warrant for trade minister on graft charges - officials
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 18, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Iraq issues arrest warrant for trade minister on graft charges - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Iraqi authorities have called for the arrest of Trade Minister Mohammed Abdul Kareem and his brother following a corruption investigation, judicial spokesman Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar said on Sunday.

Two officials at the trade ministry’s legal section said the minister faced charges related to accepting bribes, receiving illegal benefits, and misusing his position.

A year in office, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has taken steps aimed at overhauling a political system which doles out positions along ethnic and sectarian lines, creating powerful patronage networks. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Michael Georgy and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
