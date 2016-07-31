FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Militants storm Iraq gas compressor station - security sources
July 31, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Militants storm Iraq gas compressor station - security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIRKUK, Iraq, July 31 (Reuters) - Suicide bombers stormed a gas facility in northern Iraq on Sunday and clashing with police guards, security sources said.

It was not immediately clear if security forces had managed to regain control of the AB2 gas compressor station, about 15 km (10 miles) northwest of Kirkuk. There were expected to be casualties among the police and personnel at the site.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Islamic State militants have previously targeted oil facilities in the area with explosives. (Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

