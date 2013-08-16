FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq picks five more companies for Nassiriya oil field bid
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 16, 2013 / 7:33 PM / in 4 years

Iraq picks five more companies for Nassiriya oil field bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Iraq has selected five additional international oil companies to bid for the development of its Nassiriya oil field and the construction of a new 300,000 barrels per day refinery, the oil ministry said on Friday.

The project is part of plans to expand the country’s downstream operations. In March, seven companies were selected to bid in an auction planned to be held in December this year. .

The companies added to the list are France’s Maurel et Prom , Russia’s Rosneft, Essar UAE India, South Korea’s GS Engineering & Construction Corp. and India’s ONGC Bangalore, the statement said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.