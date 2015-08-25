Iraqi oil minister says $9 bln in arrears paid to foreign oil companies

BAGHDAD, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister said on Tuesday his country had paid foreign oil companies $9 billion in remaining arrears for 2014 and was paying 2015 arrears in stages until the beginning of 2016.

Adel Abdel Mehdi wrote in the local al-Adala newspaper that the ministry would study with foreign oil companies ways to reduce costs and link them to oil prices.

Service contracts with Western oil companies are currently based on a fixed dollar fee for additional volumes produced, meaning that with the drop in oil prices over the past year, the amount of crude needed to pay the companies has roughly doubled.