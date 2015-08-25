FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Iraq oil minister says $9 bln in arrears paid to oil firms
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Iraq oil minister says $9 bln in arrears paid to oil firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, context)

BAGHDAD, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Iraq has paid foreign oil companies $9 billion in remaining arrears for 2014 and was paying outstanding fees for 2015 in stages until the beginning of next year, its oil minister said.

Adel Abdel Mehdi wrote in the al-Adala newspaper that the ministry would study with foreign oil companies ways to reduce costs and link them to oil prices.

International firms, such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell, , ExxonMobil, Eni and Lukoil operate in Iraq’s southern oilfields under service contracts, whereby they are paid a fixed dollar fee for production.

This means that with the drop in oil prices over the past year, the amount of crude needed to pay the companies has roughly doubled.

The arrangement has put Baghdad’s coffers under immense strain, as a dramatic drop in crude prices since last summer has hammered the revenue it receives from selling oil.

Oil companies have already proposed millions of dollars of budget cuts.

Abdel Mehdi said the OPEC member’s southern crude oil exports would exceed 2.750 million barrels per day (bpd) through the end of 2015, which is the estimated volumes for this year’s budget.

Iraq’s southern oil exports rose in July to a record average of 3.064 bpd from 3.02 million bpd in June, following Baghdad’s decision to split crude stream into two grades, Basra Heavy and Basra Light, to reduce quality issues. Some companies increased production following the move.

The minister said the split has helped to boost Iraqi crude exports by around 200,000 bpd - 300,000 bpd.

Lower oil revenues are straining Iraq’s budget, as it fights an Islamic State insurgency that controls large swathes of territory in its north and west. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Rania El Gamal and William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.