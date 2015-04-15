FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq oil minister says crude exports to hit record in April
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 11:05 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq oil minister says crude exports to hit record in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister said on Wednesday his country’s oil exports should hit a record of about 3.1 million barrels per day in April as output from the country’s southern fields stays strong.

Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mehdi told reporters that so far this month oil exports are higher than 3.1 million bpd and that if nothing unexpected happens, exports should average that level for the entire month. Iraq’s oil exports in March averaged 2.98 million bpd in March. Mehdi was in Washington with Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi on his first visit to Washington as leader.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.