Iraq oil minister says crude exports to hit record in April

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister said on Wednesday his country’s oil exports should hit a record of about 3.1 million barrels per day in April as output from the country’s southern fields stays strong.

Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mehdi told reporters that so far this month oil exports are higher than 3.1 million bpd and that if nothing unexpected happens, exports should average that level for the entire month. Iraq’s oil exports in March averaged 2.98 million bpd in March. Mehdi was in Washington with Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi on his first visit to Washington as leader.