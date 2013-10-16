Iraq currently producing 3.3 mln bpd of crude -deputy PM for energy

DAEGU, South Korea, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Iraq is currently producing 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and is aiming to ramp up output to 3.5 million bpd by year-end, deputy prime minister for energy Hussain Al-Shahristani said on Wednesday.

Of the total production, Iraq is exporting 2.5 million bpd of crude, of which 60 percent goes to Asia, he said.

The country expects to start its fourth crude export terminal by the end of the first quarter next year, with total export capacity likely to reach 4 million bpd, the minister said. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Florence Tan; Editing by Manash Goswami and Tom Hogue)