UPDATE 1-Weather halts Iraq Basra oil exports - sources
#Energy
July 8, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Weather halts Iraq Basra oil exports - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds another source)

BAGHDAD, July 8 (Reuters) - Bad weather stopped crude exports from Iraq’s southern Basra terminals on Sunday, a shipping source and an oil official said.

“Loading operations at Basra ports were completely halted due to high winds,” the shipping source told Reuters. Oil exports had already fallen to 864,000 barrels per day on Saturday as strong winds stopped ships leaving the Gulf.

“We normally pump crude at maximum capacity to make up for the halt period, and thanks to the new offshore terminals,” an oil company official based in the south said.

Iraq exports the bulk of its crude from southern ports on the Gulf.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by David Hulmes

