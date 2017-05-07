FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
#Market News
May 7, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 3 months ago

Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, May 7 (Reuters) - Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.

Iraq shipped 3.230 million bpd from its southern Basra terminals and 22,000 barrels a day were exported from the northern Kirkuk oilfields, Asim Jihad said.

Iraq generated $4.6 billion and sold its oil for $47.275 a barrel, the spokesman said.

The volumes announced cover all exports made by state-run oil marketer SOMO from the southern ports on the Gulf and from the Turkish terminal of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, it said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Jason Neely)

