FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon to sign over part of Iraq oilfield stake to Petrochina
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Exxon to sign over part of Iraq oilfield stake to Petrochina

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil will hand over a 25 percent stake in Iraq’s West Qurna-1 oilfield project to China’s biggest energy company PetroChina on Thursday, Iraq’s deputy prime minister for energy said.

Iraq said in August that Exxon was selling more than half of its 60 percent holding in the field. Along with the stake going to PetroChina, 10 percent is expected to be sold to Indonesia’s Pertamina, according to Iraq.

A statement from Hussain al-Shahristani’s office said he had met with PetroChina’s Iraq chief, Wang Shali, on Wednesday and that Thursday “will witness the signing of the final agreement between her company and Exxon Mobil”, giving the Chinese company a 25 percent stake in the field.

The statement did not mention Pertamina.

Exxon is the operator of the giant oilfield and last year offered to sell its entire stake after a dispute with Baghdad over contracts it signed with Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region - deals the central government rejects as illegal.

It later committed to further investment at the field - now pumping almost 500,000 barrels a day - and stepped back from making a full exit. Tough terms and slim margins on Iraq’s service-fee contracts are drawbacks to investment in southern Iraq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.