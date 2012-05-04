FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq PM adviser sees Baghdad, Kurds row resolving by year-end
#Energy
May 4, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Iraq PM adviser sees Baghdad, Kurds row resolving by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Thamir Ghadhban, top energy adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, said on Friday he is confident the dispute between Iraq and the semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region will be resolved by year-end.

Speaking to journalists in Istanbul, Ghadhban said he sees Iraq producing 3.4 million barrels of oil per day this year, up from a current 3 million bpd.

Exports are targeted this year at 2.6 million bpd, up from a current 2.25 million bpd, Ghadhban said. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Alison Birrane)

