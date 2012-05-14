Iraq seeks firms to manage oilfield water injection

* Project expected to raise extraction rates

* Iraq plans maintenance at Basra facility

By Aref Mohammed

BASRA, Iraq, May 14 (Reuters) - Iraq has invited international consultancy firms to tender for a contract to help manage its multi billion-dollar oilfield water injection projects, a senior oil official said on Monday.

The water injection scheme aims to help raise extraction rates and maintain reservoir pressure to overcome declines in production at fields such as West Qurna, Majnoon, Zubair and Rumaila.

“We have already sent letters to specific consultancy services companies and we expect to receive their offers soon,” Dhiya Jafaar, head of the state-run South Oil Co., told Reuters.

“The winning company will help us to manage implementing the water injection project.”

Iraq’s oil minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi said last week that several firms had been shortlisted.

The country is pushing to upgrade outdated infrastructure and become one of the world’s biggest oil sources after years of ruinous war and sanctions.

U.S. oil major ExxonMobil had been chosen from among oil companies that won development contracts for southern oilfields to take the lead in coordinating initial studies for the project.

But the company was removed in February after it signed exploration deals with the government of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, angering the central government in Baghdad, which has labelled the deals illegal.

Jafaar said the removal of Exxon from leadership of the project was not connected with the Kurdish deals and he blamed poor coordination and the project economics submitted by Exxon.

BASRA MAINTENANCE

Jafaar also said that Iraq plans to shut down its major offshore oil port in the Gulf for maintenance.

The first stage will be to check four sub-sea pipelines operating since 1975 at the southern oil export terminal of Basra and replace any rust-damaged parts, Jafaar said.

He did not say when the maintenance would start or how long it was expected to take.

Until March, Iraq depended largely on Basra to ship the bulk of its crude as exports from its northern pipeline are frequently disrupted by sabotage.

While exports from Basra are stopped, Iraq will now be able to keep pumping crude through its two new floating terminals, each with a shipping capacity of 900,000 barrels per day, and through its second small port of Khor al-Amaya.

Khor al-Amaya is unable to fully load Very Large Crude Carriers because it has a draft depth of only 17 metres. This means that while VLCCs can berth at the port, they cannot load to capacity.

Iraq aims to double its output over the next three years as it recovers after years of sanctions and war. Last month, the country’s oil exports rose to 2.508 million barrels per day, the highest level in decades thanks to the new offshore export terminals.