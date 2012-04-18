FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq willing to discuss oil differences with Kurds
April 18, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Iraq willing to discuss oil differences with Kurds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Iraq’s central government is willing to discuss differences on oil deals with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister for Energy said on Wednesday.

Hussain al-Shahristani, speaking on a visit to London, also said the differences were very serious and it was not posible to pre-judge whether a solution would be found.

The dispute between Iraq’s central government and its autonomous Kurdish region over oil exports has worsened in recent weeks. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Writing by Alex Lawler)

