Iraq willing to discuss oil differences with Kurds

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Iraq’s central government is willing to discuss differences on oil deals with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister for Energy said on Wednesday.

Hussain al-Shahristani, speaking on a visit to London, also said the differences were very serious and it was not posible to pre-judge whether a solution would be found.

The dispute between Iraq’s central government and its autonomous Kurdish region over oil exports has worsened in recent weeks. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Writing by Alex Lawler)