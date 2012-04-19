FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq to export oil from second floating platform-sources
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 19, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

Iraq to export oil from second floating platform-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASRA, April 20 (Reuters) - Iraq will be ready to begin exporting oil from a second new floating Single Point Mooring (SPM) platform within 24 hours, three sources at the state-owned South Oil Company said late on Thursday, in the latest move to boost the war-battered country’s exports.

“The work and tests of the second floating oil terminal have been completed and it is ready to start loading within the coming 24 hours,” one of the sources told Reuters.

The source in the company said that exports may begin as early as Friday morning. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Barry Malone; Editing by Gary Hill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.