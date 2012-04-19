Iraq to export oil from second floating platform-sources

BASRA, April 20 (Reuters) - Iraq will be ready to begin exporting oil from a second new floating Single Point Mooring (SPM) platform within 24 hours, three sources at the state-owned South Oil Company said late on Thursday, in the latest move to boost the war-battered country’s exports.

“The work and tests of the second floating oil terminal have been completed and it is ready to start loading within the coming 24 hours,” one of the sources told Reuters.

The source in the company said that exports may begin as early as Friday morning. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Barry Malone; Editing by Gary Hill)