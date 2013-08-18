Iraq-Turkey oil flow resumes - Iraqi officials

MOSUL, Iraq, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Crude oil flows resumed through a pipeline running from Iraq’s Kirkuk oil fields to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan in Turkey, two Iraqi oil officials said on Sunday.

“The crude oil flow resumed this evening at around 1800 GMT after the replacing of a damaged section,” one official said.

The flow had been halted on Friday after a bomb attack near the northern city of Mosul, according to officials.