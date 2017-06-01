FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Iraqi oil minister appoints new deputy for upstream operations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 1, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 3 months ago

Iraqi oil minister appoints new deputy for upstream operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, June 1 (Reuters) - Iraq's Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi appointed a new deputy for upstream operations on Thursday as part of an overhaul meant to bolster the OPEC member's ability to boost crude output capacity, a ministry spokesman said.

Kareem Hattab, who will oversee exploration and production, previously served as director general of the state-owned Iraqi Oil Exploration Company, the spokesman, Asim Jihad, told Reuters.

The position has been vacant since late last year when Luaibi decided to reshuffle the ministry's top officials. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.