CORRECTED-Iraq oil exports via Turkey unaffected by blast-source
August 6, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Iraq oil exports via Turkey unaffected by blast-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear exports via Turkey unaffected by blast, not to Turkey, because there are inventories at Ceyhan.)

KIRKUK, Iraq, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Oil exports from Iraq's Kirkuk northern fields via the Turkish port of Ceyhan have not been affected by an overnight explosion on a pipeline because reserves are held at Ceyhan port, a source at the Iraqi North Oil Company told Reuters on Monday.

Exports along the pipeline from Kirkuk's northern oilfields to Turkey have been running at around 300,000 barrels per day, the official said. (Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Barry Malone and Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
