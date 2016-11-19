FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Iraq's exports from Kirkuk fields drop on power outages - official
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 19, 2016 / 7:55 AM / 9 months ago

Iraq's exports from Kirkuk fields drop on power outages - official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIRKUK, Iraq, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Iraq's exports from the Kirkuk oil field through an export pipeline to Turkey have dropped because of power outages, an official at state-run North Oil Co. said on Saturday.

Export are currently running at 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 133,000 bpd in October, the official said.

The pipeline delivers crude to Turkish terminal of Ceyhan, on the Mediterranean. It also carries crude produced in fields developed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), an autonomous region in north Iraq.

OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, Iraq exports most of its oil through the southern ports, on the Gulf.

Total exports for September, including the KRG, were 3.871 million bpd, of which 3.276 million bpd were shipped from the southern ports, according to the last figures published by the nation's state-oil marketer SOMO, in October.

North Oil resumed exports through the Kurdish-controlled pipeline in August, after a five-month halt caused by a dispute on oil revenue sharing between Baghdad and the KRG. (Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Patrick Markey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.