5 months ago
Kurdish official reports agreement to keep Kirkuk crude flowing to Turkey
March 8, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 5 months ago

Kurdish official reports agreement to keep Kirkuk crude flowing to Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SULEIMANIYA, Iraq, March 8 (Reuters) - The Kurdish group which controls Iraq's Kirkuk oilfields has reached an agreement with Baghdad to keep crude flowing from the region through a pipeline to a Turkish export terminal on the Mediterranean, a Kurdish official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Kosrat Rasul said the agreement was reached on Tuesday between his group, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

"The agreement ended the problem and there is no deadline anymore" to shut the pipeline, said Rasul, who is the PUK deputy secretary general, giving no further details.

PUK forces seized the Kirkuk facilities last week, briefly suspending oil flows and threatening further action if its demand to have a share in the revenue is not fulfilled.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Nick Macfie

