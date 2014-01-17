FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq to punish Turkey, Kurds over "smuggled" oil exports -oil minister
January 17, 2014

Iraq to punish Turkey, Kurds over "smuggled" oil exports -oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Iraq will take legal and other measures to punish Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan, as well as foreign companies, for any involvement in Kurdish exports of “smuggled” oil without Baghdad’s consent, the oil minister said on Friday.

Abdul Kareem Luaibi told reporters the government was preparing legal action against Ankara and would blacklist any companies dealing with oil piped to Turkey from Iraq’s autonomous northern region without permission from Baghdad. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Alistair Lyon, editing by David Evans)

