FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq says has U.S. support in Kurdish oil deals row
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2012 / 6:00 PM / in 5 years

Iraq says has U.S. support in Kurdish oil deals row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. official has said firms should co-operate with Iraq’s central government before striking oil and gas deals with the autonomous Kurdistan region, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office.

Baghdad maintains it alone has the right to export Iraqi crude. But Kurdistan has moved ahead with signing exploration deals with oil majors such as Exxon and Chevron, which the central government rejects as illegal.

“The United States has called on all the companies to (remember) the necessity to co-ordinate with the central government before concluding any deal or contract, especially in the fields of oil and gas,” a statement from Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki’s office said on Monday.

The statement contained details of a meeting between the prime minister and Elizabeth Jones, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, on Sunday.

No one from the U.S. State Department was immediately available to comment.

Kurdish oil exports make up a fraction of Iraq’s shipments, but the payment dispute feeds into a wider conflict between Iraqi Arabs and Kurds over autonomy, oil and land that risks upsetting Iraq’s uneasy federal union.

Maliki said in July that U.S. President Barack Obama had backed Baghdad’s concerns over Exxon Mobil’s oil deal with Kurdistan in a letter. The White House declined to comment on its content.

Autonomous since 1991, Kurdistan runs its own government and armed forces but relies on the central government for a percentage of the country’s oil revenues from the national budget.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.