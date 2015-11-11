FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Occidental to sell Zubair stake to Iraq's South Oil -officials
November 11, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Occidental to sell Zubair stake to Iraq's South Oil -officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp , the fourth-largest U.S. oil producer, will sell its stake in the 4-billion-barrel Zubair oilfield to Iraq’s state-run South Oil Company (SOC), Iraqi oil officials said on Wednesday.

“Occidental asked the ministry for permission to sell its stake in Zubair field and the ministry is in the process of approving the request. South Oil Company will acquire Occidental’s stake,” ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said.

Two other officials confirmed the news.

Occidental holds 29.69 percent of the field in southern Iraq. Italy’s Eni operates the field and holds 41.56 percent, while South Korea’s KOGAS has 23.75 percent and Iraq’s state-run Missan Oil Company owns 5 percent.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra and Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad; editing by Jason Neely

