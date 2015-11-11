FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Occidental to sell Zubair stake to Iraq's South Oil -officials
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Occidental to sell Zubair stake to Iraq's South Oil -officials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds SOC officials, details)

By Aref Mohammed

BASRA, Iraq, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp , the fourth-largest U.S. oil producer, will sell its stake in the 4-billion-barrel Zubair oilfield to Iraq’s state-run South Oil Company (SOC), Iraqi oil officials said on Wednesday.

“Occidental asked the ministry for permission to sell its stake in Zubair field and the ministry is in the process of approving the request. South Oil Company will acquire Occidental’s stake,” ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said.

Occidental sought permission in mid-October, two SOC officials said.

Reuters could not immediately reach officials at Occidental for comment. Senior Occidental executive Vicki Hollub said last month the company was interested in selling non-core assets in the Middle East.

Occidental holds 29.69 percent of the field in southern Iraq. Italy’s Eni operates the field and holds 41.56 percent, while South Korea’s KOGAS has 23.75 percent and Iraq’s state-run Missan Oil Company owns 5 percent.

Eni, U.S. Occidental Petroleum Corp and KOGAS signed a 20-year deal with Iraq in 2010 to develop Zubair. The oilfield is pumping around 352,000 barrels per day, the SOC officials said.

Additional reporting by Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Jason Neely and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.