February 16, 2016 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq ready to freeze production at Jan levels pending deal -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Iraq is ready to commit to freezing its oil production at January levels if a deal is reached among OPEC and non-OPEC countries, an Iraqi oil ministry source said on Tuesday.

“Iraq is with any decision that contributes to propping up oil prices,” the source said.

Top oil exporters Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed on Tuesday to freeze output levels but said the deal was contingent on other producers joining in, which could prove a major sticking point with Iran absent from the talks and determined to raise production.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by David Goodman

