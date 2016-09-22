FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Iraq targets 4.75-5 mln bpd share of global oil production
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 22, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Iraq targets 4.75-5 mln bpd share of global oil production

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, context)

BAGHDAD, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iraq will support a production ceiling next week at an informal meeting of oil producers in Algeria but aims to defend its share of output of between 4.75 million and 5 million barrels per day, Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said on Thursday.

"Iraq's fixed policy is to maintain Iraq's share estimated at between 4.75-5 million barrels per day," Luaibi said in a statement.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers are expected to revive a production freeze deal for the first time in eight years when they meet in Algiers on Sept. 26-28 after a similar initiative collapsed in Doha in April because Iran refused to restrict its supplies.

Iraq, along with Saudi Arabia, Iran and Russia has increased output to historic highs over the past year to fight for market share with higher-cost producers such as the United States where production has been falling back due to low oil prices.

Iraq is seen as one of the stumbling blocks to a global oil production deal given that it wants to increase output further next year, while Russia and Iran have probably both hit peak capacity and Saudi Arabia has never tested higher production levels.

But Iraq's OPEC governor Falah Alamri said on Thursday that Baghdad would not kill a deal. "We are not intending to flood the market, we are intending to support the market ... we will not participate in any action that will reduce the price." (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.